Indore: India's biggest concern ahead of the T20 World Cup is the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The premier Indian pacer has been officially been ruled out of the marquee event in Australia due to an injury. While that disturbs the entire balance of the side in a big way, it is now being speculated as to who would be his replacement in the T20 WC. While there are a few options in Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and Mohammad Shami; India captain Rohit Sharma dropped a major hint on Tuesday after the loss against South Africa in Indore. Admitting that India needs to find someone with experience, Rohit said the call would be taken once the team reaches Australia.

"Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we'll find it out there," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, India's bowling line-up got exposed yet again as Rilee Rossouw produced his maiden T20I hundred to help the visitors avoid a 3-0 whitewash to claim a consolation win in the 3rd T20 at the Holkar stadium in Indore.

With the win in the first two T20Is, India won the three-match series 2-1. On the other hand, the win in the last game will give the Proteas momentum heading into the upcoming ODI series and also some confidence ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Brief scores: South Africa 227-3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34) beat India 178-10 in 18.3 Overs (Dinesh Karthik 46, Deepak Chahar 31; Dwaine Pretorius 3/26, Keshav Maharaj 2/34) by 49 runs