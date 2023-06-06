Home

Rohit Sharma Drops HUGE Update on India’s Playing XI For WTC Final

Rohit also said that he would like to win 1-2 ICC titles for India.

London: A day ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final, India captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media after a rigourous training session on Tuesday. During the presser, Rohit confirmed that a final call on the playing XI would be taken on the day of the match. Rohit said everyone has been asked to be ready. Rohit also said that he would like to win 1-2 ICC titles for India.

Rohit Sharma on possibility of playing two spinners: “Pitch and condition keep changing. Message for all the boys is that they should be ready. We will see tomorrow and will decide who will play.”

“I have gotten the job to take the Indian cricket forward and win as many games and championships as possible. That’s what you play for – win some titles and extraordinary series,” said Rohit Sharma in the press conference.

In the race to the final, Australia emerged as the table-toppers in the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship. With an impressive record of 66.67 points per cent (PCT) from 19 Tests, they showcased their dominance throughout the tournament. On the other hand, India secured their spot in the final with a commendable 58.8 PCT, earning their place after a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over the Aussies in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on home soil.

