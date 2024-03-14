Home

Rohit Sharma Dubs Dhawal Kulkarni as ‘The Warrior Of Mumbai’ After Ranji Trophy Win Over Vidarbha | SEE PHOTO

Rohit Sharma Hails Dhawal Kulkarni Calls Him 'The Warrior Of Mumbai' | SEE PHOTO

New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma lavished praise on Dhawal Kulkarni after Mumbai beat Vidarbha and clinched their 42nd Ranji Title. This was Kulkarni’s last Ranji match as he announced his retirement from the domestic format of the game.

Rohit called Kulkarni ‘The Warrior Of Mumbai’ as he played his debut match for Mumbai when he was just 20 years old. He impressed everyone with his bowling as he was the highest wicket-taker in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy triumph, including a five-for in the final.

Now in 2023, he played his final Ranji match for Mumbai where he picked up four wickets that helped Mumbai to beat Vidarbha by 169 runs.

Rohit’s Instagram story for Kulkarni has gone viral on social sphere, here is the photo.

Rohit Sharma’s Instagram story for Dhawal Kulkarni. “The warrior of Mumbai”. pic.twitter.com/zFkJEXJ4rT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2024

Vidarbha started the day with a score of 248/5. Both batters fought with grit and determination to battle out the entire first session and keep Vidarbha in the game.

Dubey went on to score a fifty while Wadkar raised his bat high in the sky after completing his ton to bring the equation in favour of Vidarbha.

But Tanush Kotian rose to the challenge and broke the 130-run stand by dismissing Wadkar after trapping him in front of the stumps.

Kotian trapped Wadkar in front of the stumps ending his illustrious knock of 102(199) to an end. After the skipper’s dismissal, Vidarbha fell like a house of cards.

Dubey (65) departed in the next over, with Tushar Deshpande exploiting the uneven bounce and forcing out an edge from the batter.

In the next five overs, Vidarbha lost their remaining three wickets as Mumbai emerged victorious with a 169-run win in the final.

Kotian was Mumbai’s guiding light with the ball in the second innings as he registered figures of 4/95.

