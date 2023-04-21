Home

Rohit Sharma Dumps TV For A Digital Life; Join Hands With Jio Cinema As Brand Ambassador

Rohit Sharma had earlier been signed by Star Sports, the TV broadcast rights holder of the tournament.

Mumbai: JioCinema has roped in star cricketer Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassadors for the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Interestingly, Sharma had earlier been signed by Star Sports, the TV broadcast rights holder of the tournament. As per JioCinema officials, Sharma has now moved to the digital streaming app as its ambassador.

“Star cricketer and captain of Indian men’s team Rohit Sharma has come onboard as the brand ambassador for JioCinema. He’s moved to digital from TV. This shows that JioCinema is not just gaining industry talent, viewers and advertisers but star brand ambassadors too. We’ll keep building on our offerings and ensure that digital streaming gives innovative and unique experience to millions of our viewers,” a JioCinema official said.

JioCinema will soon be coming out with promos and ad campaigns featuring Sharma.

Both JioCinema and Star have been running high octane marketing campaigns around IPL as they compete to attract maximum attention from both viewers and advertisers.

JioCinema has also roped in names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni and Smriti Mandhana as its ambassadors.

