Rohit Sharma Edges Virat Kohli to Become Leading Run-Getter in History of World Test Championship (WTC) – Check DEETS

Rohit has 2242 runs at an average of 48.73. This includes seven centuries and six fifties with a highest score of 212.

Vizag: India captain Rohit Sharma has not been among the runs in the ongoing Tests versus England. In the recently concluded second Test at Vizag, all Rohit could score was 27 runs in two outings. Despite his poor run of form, Rohit managed to edge Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). In 29 WTC matches, Rohit has 2242 runs at an average of 48.73. This includes seven centuries and six fifties with a highest score of 212.

On the other hand, Kohli, who has featured in 36 WTC matches, has 2235 runs at an average of 39.21 – which is way lower than his career average. Kohli has not featured in the first two Tests versus England as he was on a break due to ‘personal’ reasons. He is expected to return to the squad for the third Test at Rajkot.

Asked about Kohli’s availability for the third Test, India coach Rahul Dravid played it safe by putting the ball in the selector’s court. “It’s best to ask the selectors. Selectors will be in better position to tell you as they are going to announce the squad in few days. We will connect with him and find out,” Dravid said at the post-match press conference.

The last time Kohli played a Test match was against South Africa in December. In the absence of Kohli, KL Rahul took up the responsibility in the middle order with 86 and 22 in a losing cause. Unfortunately, he was ruled out of the second game due to pain in his right quadriceps.

With a gap of almost 10 days, the squads for the final three Tests are likely to be announced a few days later. The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after India defeated England by 106 runs on Monday in the second Test.

