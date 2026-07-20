Rohit Sharma equals WORLD Record at Lord’s but Team India lose to England by 27 runs, lose ODI series too

England’s victory was built on a superb batting display. Ben Duckett smashed a career-best 142, while Jacob Bethell played one of the finest knocks of his young career with 91.

The pair dominated India’s inexperienced bowling attack and put on a massive partnership that laid the foundation for a huge total. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 74 from 48 balls before Jos Buttler’s explosive 41 not out off just 13 deliveries powered England to 387. The hosts added 82 runs in the final five overs to put the game beyond India’s reach.

India missed Jasprit Bumrah, who was unavailable due to a left knee injury. The pace attack of Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar struggled to contain England’s batters, while Axar Patel was the lone frontline spinner.

Duckett struck 18 fours and a six, while Bethell hit 11 boundaries and a maximum as England kept the scoreboard moving throughout the innings.

In reply, India got off to an excellent start through Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener produced one of the finest innings of his ODI career, scoring 138 from 110 balls with 17 fours and five sixes. The century was his 34th in ODIs and the first by an Indian batter at Lord’s. He shared a 147-run stand with captain Shubman Gill and later added 113 runs with Virat Kohli to keep India’s hopes alive.

However, England fought back in the final overs. Sam Curran turned the game by dismissing Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Kohli in quick succession, finishing with four wickets. Jacob Bethell also chipped in with an economical spell as India fell short despite a spirited chase.

The win gave England the ODI series, while Rohit’s memorable century stood out as the biggest positive for India in an otherwise disappointing finish to the tour.