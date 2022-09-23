Nagpur: Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as India squared the ongoing three-match T20I series versus Australia on Friday with a six-wicket win at Nagpur. Rohit starred for India in the chase as he hit 46* off 20 balls. But when things got a little tight in the backend Dinesh Karthik was promoted up the batting order and sent in ahead of Rishabh Pant. The move worked as Karthik hit a six and a four to complete the chase. Following the win, Rohit revealed why Karthik was sent ahead of Pant.Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Highlights: Rohit Stars As India Breeze Past Australia By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

Admitting that he is glad that Karthik finished well, Rohit said he was promoted merely because it had been a while since he (Karthik) was in the middle. Also Read - Virat Kohli HITS Bullseye to Runout Cameron Green; Watch VIRAL Video

“Glad DK could finish well. Been a while since he had some time in the middle. There was this thought if we should get Rishabh in but I thought Sams is going to bowl off-cutters, so I thought let DK come in and he is playing that role anyway for us,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Play To Start At 9:30 PM IST

“I was quite surprised as well actually. Didn’t expect to hit it like that, glad it came off. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that,” Rohit said when he was asked about the innings at Jamtha in Nagpur.