India vs New Zealand: India opener Rohit Sharma has not put a foot wrong all tournament and, bit failed to come up with the goods when the team needed it the most. After having slammed five centuries in the tournament, Rohit was looking in red-hot form and it seemed 240 is a paltry total. But, Rohit failed as he departed for a solitary runs as India lost their famed top three in the first three overs of the knockout game. Rohit, like Virat feels that 30 minutes of poor cricket took it away from the Men in Blue as they slumped to a shock 18-run defeat.

“We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played,” read Rohit’s post.

We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 11, 2019

To this, Rohit’s wife Ritika reacted.

Don’t worry Hitman ,

love you always 💓 pic.twitter.com/CgxC2KHv4W — Ritika Sajdeh™ (@ImRitika45) July 11, 2019

“Always feels disappointed when you play such a good cricket and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of tournament. It is difficult to accept and difficult to come to terms with,” Kohli said.

“Credit to New Zealand bowlers. They were really good with the new ball and outstanding with the kind of areas they hit and the kind of swing they got from the surface. The way they bowled in the first half hour of our run chase was what made the difference. I think it was the skill level on display and that made life difficult for our batsmen,” he added.