Rohit Sharma FINED For Reckless Driving Ahead of India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup Match: REPORT

Pune: India captain Rohit Sharma has landed himself in trouble on Wednesday while he was driving from Mumbai to Pune in his blue Lamborghini. Rohit was slapped with multiple fines for over-speeding. After his brilliant show against Pakistan, Rohit took a private jet to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to spend some time with his family. While he was heading to Pune to join the team for the match against Bangladesh, he was driving at a breakneck speed flouting traffic rules. According to a media outlet, Rohit Sharma drove quite fast during as he drove above 200 km/h and even reached 215 km/h at times.

“Indian captain driving at a high speed in the middle of a World Cup is not advisable. He should be travelling in a team bus with a police car with him,” told the traffic department official.

The Indian team has won three out of three thus far and they would like to continue their good run when they meet Bangladesh.

Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs — twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then in the Asia Cup Super Four match recently.

In this tournament, the underdogs have already shown how to slay the giants. If in doubt, check with England and South Africa about their feelings after their shock losses to Afghanistan and Netherlands respectively.

India would certainly want to avoid that banana peel and keep their good run intact in this World Cup.

In the batting front, captain Rohit will look to continue his imperious form while top order batters Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will be eager to score big.

Rohit has been at the forefront of India’s domination in the last couple of matches with stunning knocks of 86 against Pakistan and 131 against Afghanistan. India are perched on the top spot in the points table and they would aim to extend their winning run.

While the two knocks of highest quality have put Rohit in the limelight, his younger opening partner Gill would be itching to get a big score for himself, given that he is back to full fitness and has had an impressive run in the ODIs this year.

