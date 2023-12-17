Home

Rohit Sharma ‘First Choice Captain’ For T20I World Cup Despite Being Sacked By Mumbai Indians | REPORTS

BCCI is still considering Rohit as the no. 1 choice for the upcoming ICC event due to his impressive leadership skills during the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma is all set to take the lead in the upcoming T20I World Cup 2024, which is going to be played in the West Indies and USA in June next year, according to reports. Despite being sacked from the role of captaincy by the Mumbai Indians (MI), the BCCI is still considering Rohit as the no. 1 choice for the upcoming ICC event due to his impressive leadership skills during the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

A recent report from Danik Jagaran confirmed that the former MI skipper will continue to lead India across all formats despite speculation about his leadership following his removal from the Mumbai Indians on December 15.

The report further added that Rohi’s impressive leadership skills during the ODI World Cup 2023, where India reached the final, are the main reason why the 36-year-old Rohit is considered the first choice for the upcoming ICC T20I event.

The officials further stated that the Indian opener will continue to lead the Indian cricket team in the next T20I World Cup, even if he hasn’t played any T20I matches since the loss against England in the T20I World Cup semi-final clash in Australia in 2022.

He holds onto the captaincy for the next World Cup, even with Hardik Pandya equally fit and ready to play. When questioned about the possibility of Hardik Pandya taking over, the official dismissed such notions, emphasising Rohit’s current captaincy in all formats.

