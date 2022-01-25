New Delhi: India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is fit to lead in the upcoming series against West Indies, according to several reports in the media. However, Rohit will have to undergo a mandatory fitness test that will officially pave way for his selection in the limited series starting in February.Also Read - Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly: The Perfect Chaos For the World

When and Where will Rohit Sharma’s Fitness test take place:

When will Rohit Sharma's fitness test happen?

Rohit Sharma's fitness test will start at 11.30 am on Wednesday (January 26 2022)

Where will Rohit Sharma’s fitness test take place?

Rohit Sharma’s fitness test will take place at the NCA

Why is the fitness test taking place?

A left hamstring injury ruled Rohit Sharma out of the South Africa tour.

Rohit Sharma Fit

Rohit is fit and available for the series against the West Indies,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“By the time, the West Indies series starts, it will be more than seven and half weeks of rehabilitation and recuperation for Rohit. He is already training in Mumbai and is expected to be in Bangalore for the fitness test and get a formal okay from the National Cricket Academy,” the source informed.

Jasprit Bumrah Set To Be Rested

Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management is paramount for this current Indian team and there is a possibility that he might be rested for the six matches.

This is after Bumrah played all six games in South Africa which, which included three Tests and three 50-over games, and sent down the highest number of overs (104.5 overs in Tests and 30 in ODIs).

However, Bhuvneshwar, whose form has tapered off, might be dropped while Ashwin might get one more series as the South Africa white-ball leg was his comeback in ODIs.

The likes of Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel could once again make it to the T20 team.