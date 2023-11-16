Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma FIXING Toss? Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Makes Controversial Claim – WATCH

Rohit Sharma FIXING Toss? Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Makes Controversial Claim – WATCH

Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: Bakht claimed that Rohit is fixing tosses during the ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma speaks to the broadcaster after India entered ODI World Cup 2023 final.

Mumbai: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs on Wednesday in the first semi-final at Wankhede to book a spot for themselves in the final. Despite the win, India captain Rohit Sharma was in the spotlight after a former Pakistani cricketer Sikander Bakht made a damning claim. Bakht claimed that Rohit is fixing tosses during the ODI World Cup. Bakht felt that Rohit tosses the coin far away from his counterpart and the ICC officials, inevitably, rule in India’s favour.

Trending Now

“Can I give you a conspiracy theory? At the time of the toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin distant from the range of any opposition captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and crosscheck about the call,” Bakht said.

You may like to read

Here is the video that is now going viral.

Former Pakistan bowler Sikandar Bakht indicates India captain Rohit Sharma throws the coin far away at the toss so the opposition captain doesn’t see it and he gets the decision in his favour 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

A new controversy 👀 #CWC23 #INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/zdzd3Zwrc7 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 15, 2023

This is not the first time former Pakistani cricketers have made such absurd comments on Indian cricketers or the team. A few days ago, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza claimed that ICC supplies Indian bowlers with special balls that swing more.

Bakht represented Pakistan in Tests and ODI’s. The pacer bagged 100 wickets in just over 50 international appearances. He made his Pakistan Test debut in 1976. Bakht retired from International cricket in 1989.

Meanwhile, South Africa take on Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today and the winner of the game will set up a date with India in the final.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.