Perth: Defending 134, Indian pacers got things off to a good start against South Africa on Sunday at the Optus stadium in Perth. It was the 13th over of the SA chase when David Miller played the short ball from Mohammed Shami with soft hands and took off for a single. Aiden Markram responded well as he took off but later realised that he will not be able to make it as Rohit picked up the ball. Markram had almost given up, but unfortunately – from an Indian point of view – Rohit could not hit the stumps direct. Markram got a reprieve and Rohit was visibly fuming.

“When you see that score (40/3 in 10), you’ll always think you’re in the game. That was a match-winning partnership from Markram and Miller. We were a little poor in the field, we gave so many chances and we weren’t clinical. We were just not good enough. The last two games, we were pretty good in the field. We couldn’t hold our chances, we missed a few run-outs. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Rohit signed off by saying he wanted to finish Ravichandran Ashwin’s overs before the last two overs arrived due to spinners being taken apart in the final over of the innings.

“I have seen what happened at the last with the spinners, so I wanted to go the other way. So I wanted to finish with Ashwin before the last over. I wanted to see that the seamers bowl the right overs. Given the new batter came in, it was the perfect time for Ashwin to bowl,” Rohit added.