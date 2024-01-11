Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma FUMES at Shubman Gill After Getting Runout; Watch Viral VIDEO

Rohit Sharma FUMES at Shubman Gill After Getting Runout; Watch Viral VIDEO

Ind vs Afg: Rohit found himself stranded at the same end and was runout. While walking back, Rohit gave Gill a piece of his mind.

Rohit to Gill (Image: X Screengrab)

Mohali: India captain Rohit Sharma was fuming after he was unfortunately runout during the opening T20I at Mohali on Thursday against Afghanistan. Chasing 159 to win, Rohit wanted to get the side off to a flyer, but his stay was cut short. Rohit perished for a duck. The Indian captain danced down the track and hit the ball to mid-off. Rohit took off without realising that Shubman Gill at the non-striker’s end was ball-watching. Eventually, Rohit found himself stranded at the same end and was runout. While walking back, Rohit gave Gill a piece of his mind. Here is the clip:

Trending Now

It was an easy run. Shubman Gill did not moves from his place.Rohit Sharma was looking very angry ..!!#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/RYEaQcvVer — narsa. (@rathor7_) January 11, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.