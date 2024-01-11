By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rohit Sharma FUMES at Shubman Gill After Getting Runout; Watch Viral VIDEO
Ind vs Afg: Rohit found himself stranded at the same end and was runout. While walking back, Rohit gave Gill a piece of his mind.
Mohali: India captain Rohit Sharma was fuming after he was unfortunately runout during the opening T20I at Mohali on Thursday against Afghanistan. Chasing 159 to win, Rohit wanted to get the side off to a flyer, but his stay was cut short. Rohit perished for a duck. The Indian captain danced down the track and hit the ball to mid-off. Rohit took off without realising that Shubman Gill at the non-striker’s end was ball-watching. Eventually, Rohit found himself stranded at the same end and was runout. While walking back, Rohit gave Gill a piece of his mind. Here is the clip:
It was an easy run. Shubman Gill did not moves from his place.Rohit Sharma was looking very angry ..!!#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/RYEaQcvVer
