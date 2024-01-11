Top Recommended Stories

  • Rohit Sharma FUMES at Shubman Gill After Getting Runout; Watch Viral VIDEO

Rohit Sharma FUMES at Shubman Gill After Getting Runout; Watch Viral VIDEO

Ind vs Afg: Rohit found himself stranded at the same end and was runout. While walking back, Rohit gave Gill a piece of his mind. 

Updated: January 11, 2024 9:02 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rohit to Gill (Image: X Screengrab)

Mohali: India captain Rohit Sharma was fuming after he was unfortunately runout during the opening T20I at Mohali on Thursday against Afghanistan. Chasing 159 to win, Rohit wanted to get the side off to a flyer, but his stay was cut short. Rohit perished for a duck. The Indian captain danced down the track and hit the ball to mid-off. Rohit took off without realising that Shubman Gill at the non-striker’s end was ball-watching. Eventually, Rohit found himself stranded at the same end and was runout. While walking back, Rohit gave Gill a piece of his mind. Here is the clip:

