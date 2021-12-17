Bengaluru: Making the most of his ‘free time’, Indian Cricket Team’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma shared his wealth of cricketing knowledge with the India U-19 squad on Friday. Ahead of the Asian Cup tournament in UAE, the Indian colts got some ‘priceless lessons’ from Rohit who is currently at the National Cricket Academy undergoing injury rehabilitation. Along with the Mumbaikar, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who missed the bus for South Africa tour is also present at the NCA to recuperate his right forearm injury.Also Read - Ashes 2021 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Hundred, Steve Smith's 93 Put Australia in Command After Declaring For 473/9; Pacers Remove England Openers Cheaply

The 34-year-old Rohit, who has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury, was recently appointed as Team India’s full-time skipper in the ODI and T20I format. Rohit and Jadeja were seen at the NCA with India U-19 captain Yash Dhull in his social media posts. The BCCI also tweeted pictures of Rohit’s session with the squad. Rohit himself played at U-19 level back in 2006. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Shares Life-Saving Story, Pens Heartfelt Note For Traffic Police For Going Beyond Call of Duty | SEE POST

Priceless lessons 👍 👍 📸 📸 #TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/TGfVVPeOli — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2021



“TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru,” wrote BCCI. Also Read - India Out to Conquer South Africa With Some Chinks in Armour

Rohit, who was named ODI captain last week replacing Virat Kohli, was to travel to South Africa as vice-captain of the Test team for the series starting on December 26 before the injury ruled him out of the red ball leg of the tour.

His expected recovery time is between three to four weeks.

India ‘A’ captain Priyank Panchal was named in place of Rohit in the Test squad, which reached South Africa on Thursday for the series.

The senior opener, who took charge as T20I captain against New Zealand last month, is expected to be available to lead the team for the ODI leg of the South Africa tour, which is to take place in January.

Jadeja has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a knee injury which he sustained during the home New Zealand Test series last month.

He may take a longer time to recover from his injury.