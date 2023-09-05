Home

Rohit Sharma Gives Shardul Thakur Death Stare Over India’s Sloppy Fielding vs Nepal – WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit actually looked disturbed throughout the Nepal innings, thanks to the poor fielding by the Indian unit at Pallekele.

Rohit Sharma MIFFED With India's Sloppy Fielding (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Kandy: India won the match by 10 wickets on Tuesday against Nepal to advance to the Super 4 stage. During the match, India’s fielding was not upto the mark. From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, a number of Indian stars dropped catches and that allowed Nepal to get to 230. But, it was captain Rohit Sharma’s death stare to Shardul Thakur that hogged the limelight. The incident took place when the Indian team was heading back to the pavilion after bowling out Nepal. Rohit truly looked miffed with Thakur’s effort in the field. His expression was truly worth noticing. Here is the video:

Meanwhile, speaking of the match that was played yesterday, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked three-wicket hauls as Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami played gusty knocks to guide Nepal to a competitive total of 230 against the Men in Blue.

On a two-paced pitch that aided spinners more, Nepal put up a much-improved batting display after being skittled out for 104 against Pakistan last week. Aasif, the wicketkeeper-batter, was brilliant in his 58 off 97 balls, laced with eight fours.

After an hour’s rain interruption, Kami during his 56-ball 48 struck a few shots to take Nepal past 200. Nepal were also aided by some erratic bowling from India, who bowled too many short and back-of-length deliveries.

There was also very sloppy work from India in fielding, leading to three catches being dropped in the first five overs and plenty of misfields happening throughout the innings.

In a lacklustre Indian bowling performance, Jadeja stood out with his 3-40, while Siraj took the same number of wickets, but conceded 61 runs in 9.2 overs. Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur picked a wicket each while Kuldeep Yadav gave away only 34 runs in his ten overs.

Brief scores: Nepal 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58, Sompal Kami 48; Ravindra Jadeja 3-40, Mohammed Siraj 3-61) against India

