Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Gives Standing Ovation Following Yashasvi Jasiwal’s Century During India vs England 2nd Test at Vizag; Picture Goes VIRAL!

Rohit Sharma Gives Standing Ovation Following Yashasvi Jasiwal’s Century During India vs England 2nd Test at Vizag; Picture Goes VIRAL!

Rohit Sharma Gives Standing Ovation Following Yashasvi Jasiwal's Century During India vs England 2nd Test at Vizag; Picture Goes VIRAL!

Rohit Sharma Gives Standing Ovation Following Yashasvi Jasiwal's Century During India vs England 2nd Test at Vizag; Picture Goes VIRAL!

New Delhi: India young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden Test ton in India in the ongoing second match against England at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday. After opting to bat both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started the innings for hosts.

Trending Now

England’s Shoaib Bashir got rid of the Indian skipper Rohit while he was on 14 runs but Jaiswal was steady on the other hand, the batter slammed his second Test century, and after his century the whole Indian dressing room were seen happy and captain Rohit Sharma gave a standing ovation to Yashasvi.

You may like to read

The photo of Rohit Sharma giving a standing ovation to Yashasvi Jaiswal has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the picture:

The happiness in the face of Rohit Sharma when Jaiswal completed the hundred was gold. pic.twitter.com/c6V7LG4Ajr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.