Rohit Sharma Gives Valuable Suggestion to Shubman Gill While Facing Kagiso Rabada at Newlands During 2nd Test Between Ind-SA

Ind vs SA: In his own style, Rohit said Gill that SA do not have anybody after Rabada so once he is seen-off, they could dominate.

Rohit to Gill (Image: X Screengrab)

Cape Town: India shot out South Africa for 55 runs in the first session of the opening day of the second Test at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday. There was a moment that gained a lot of popularity on social space when India opener and captain Rohit Sharma advised young Shubman Gill to see off Kagiso Rabada. In his own style, Rohit said Gill that SA do not have anybody after Rabada so once he is seen-off, they could dominate. “Yeh Ek Hi Bowler Hai, Aur Koi Bowler Nahi Hai,” Rohit said Gill. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill:

Yeh ek hi bowler hai (rabada), aur koi bowler hai nahi 😭 this guy’s so witty & gossipy! 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/GXfel5HJ2v — S࿐ (@pullshotx45) January 3, 2024

It was truly a ridiculous day of cricket at the Newlands where 23 wickets fell on Day 1. Opting to bat first, the hosts were shot out for a paltry 55. Mohammed Siraj was the star for India as he returned with figures of six for 15. The reaming four wickets were shared by Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar, who picked up two wickets apiece.

At that point of time it seemed it was game over for the hosts, but some phenomenal bowling saw India get bundled out for 153, taking a 98-run lead. India saw a bizarre collapse where they lost their last six wickets for no run. Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets apiece to get the hosts back in it.

In their second essay, the hosts got off to a steady start before they lost Dean Elgar for 12. Mukesh picked up the big fish. Then he followed it up with the scalp of Tony De Zorzi. At stumps, SA trail by 36 runs.

