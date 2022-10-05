Indore: Allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed was part of the Indian side against South Africa in the T20Is, but did not get to play a game. But India captain Rohit Sharma did not make him feel out of place. Following the tradition started by MS Dhoni, Rohit handed over the winning trophy to the newest member of the side and in this case – it was Shahbaz. The Bengal cricketer took the trophy from Rohit, then stood in the middle, before raising the trophy in jubilation. Surely a moment that would be etched in his memory.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Owns UNWANTED Batting Record After Registering 2-Ball Duck at Indore vs SA

Meanwhile, India’s bowling line-up got exposed yet again as Rilee Rossouw produced his maiden T20I hundred to help the visitors avoid a 3-0 whitewash to claim a consolation win in the 3rd T20 at the Holkar stadium in Indore.

With the win in the first two T20Is, India won the three-match series 2-1. On the other hand, the win in the last game will give the Proteas momentum heading into the upcoming ODI series and also some confidence ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Brief scores: South Africa 227-3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34) beat India 178-10 in 18.3 Overs (Dinesh Karthik 46, Deepak Chahar 31; Dwaine Pretorius 3/26, Keshav Maharaj 2/34) by 49 runs