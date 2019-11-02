A day ahead of the much-awaited 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, India captain Rohit Sharma gave a witty reply to a journalist while addressing the media. He was asked to speak about the alarming levels of air pollution in the national capital. Rohit smartly deviated from the topic and said that he along with the Indian team will be playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Immediately after giving his answer, Rohit cheekily said: “Masala chahiye, nahi dunga (you are looking for something extra from me, but I am not ready to give it.”

Here is the video that is going viral:

During the press conference, he also hinted at fielding young players. In all probability, 26-year-old Shivam Dube could get his maiden international cap. The T20 specialist in the domestic circuit has earner himself a name as a big-hitter.

Rohit also spoke of the Bangladeshi side missing out on two key players – Shakib-Al-Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. He felt the visitors still have the quality and cannot be taken lightly.

“I understand there are two key players missing (Shakib and Tamim), but they still have quality in their squad which can upset any team on that particular day. I wouldn’t say upset but I would say beat. They are very mature cricketers now as all these players have played for long time,” said Rohit.

“Bangladesh is a very good team. All these years, we have seen how well they have performed, not just at home but away also whenever they have gone out. Especially against us, they have always put us under pressure. So, there’s no way we look this team differently,” he added.