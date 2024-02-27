Rohit Sharma Giving A Lot Of Chances To Youngsters Way MS Dhoni Did: Suresh Raina

Home

Dhoni was arguably India's most successful captain under his captaincy India won all the ICC trophies of that time. He also gave a lot of chances to youngsters alike Rohit.

New Delhi Former India batter Suresh Raina lavished praise on India captain Rohit Sharma for giving chances to youngsters in international cricket. He also reckoned that Rohit is going in the right direction and he is the next MS Dhoni.

Recently, Rohit-led India won the Test series against England where he gave chances to many debutants like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhurv Jurel, Akash Deep.

“Rohit Sharma is the next MS Dhoni, he has done well, giving a lot of chances to youngsters the way Dhoni did. I played a lot of cricket under Dhoni – Rohit is going in the right direction, he is a brilliant captain”said Raina to TOI.

However, Rohit-led India are unable to win any ICC trophy so far. India will next feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start from June this year and will be played in the USA and West Indies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.