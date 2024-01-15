Home

Rohit Sharma Going For Yashasvi Jaiswal Over Shubman Gill in T20Is is Right Call, Here’s WHY!

T20 World Cup 2024: Will Rohit and Co. opt for Jaiswal over Gill because that is what it looks like will happen in the year of the T20 WC.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (credit: Twitter)

Indore: With the return of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ahead of the T20 World Cup, there are speculations over what happens to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Jaiswal and Gill have been playing the shortest format for India in the absence of the two big stars, but now – what happens to the two young players with the veterans coming back? Will Rohit and Co. opt for Jaiswal over Gill because that is what it looks like will happen in the year of the T20 WC.

Why opting for Jaiswal over Gill is the right call?

Left-Right Combination: With Jaiswal there, Rohit can open with him and that would provide the perfect right-left combination at the top of the order, something that will never allow the bowlers to settle to a particular line and length.

