Rohit Sharma Hails ‘Champion’ Jasprit Bumrah After India Beat England by 106 Runs in 2nd Test at Vizag

Rohit Sharma Hails 'Champion' Jasprit Bumrah After India Beat England by 106 Runs in 2nd Test at Vizag

Jasprit Bumrah received Player of the Match award for taking 9 wickets in second Test against England.

Jasprit Bumrah (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team secured a big 106-run win over Ben Stokes’ England in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on February 5. Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised Jasprit Bumrah for his performance in the Vizag Test and called him a champion player.

“He is a champion player for us (Bumrah). When you win a game like that, you have to look at the overall performance as well. We were good with the bat. You know winning a Test in these conditions is not easy. Wanted our bowlers to step up and they did that. He looks like a good player, understands his game really well. Long way to go for him, has got a lot to offer for our team. Hope he stays humble. Wickets was really good to bat on. If I have to point anything, lot of the batters got starts but couldn’t get big score. But I understand they’re young and new to the game. Important for us to give them confidence,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

“Very proud of such a young squad to come up against a team like that. Lot of the guys are quite young in terms of playing this form of the game. It’ll take some time to be absolutely spot on. Want them to play freely without any pressure. Last couple of years England have been playing good cricket. Knew it wasn’t going to be an easy series. Three more to go. We’ll keep our check on it and make sure we do most things right,” he added.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each as India beat England by 106 runs in the second Test on Monday, to level the five-game series 1-1.

England put in a brave effort to chase a record 399, but it was always going to be an uphill task, and were bowled out for 292 in 69.2 overs. Bumrah, whose spell of 6-45 gave India a vital 171-run first-innings lead, was the pick of the bowlers again with his spell of 3-46.

Bumrah finishes the Visakhapatnam Test with match figures of 9-91, which is also the second-best figures for an Indian fast-bowler against England. Ashwin bowled well to take 3-101 and is now just one wicket away from reaching 500 Test scalps.

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each in India bouncing back from the 28-run defeat in Hyderabad with an emphatic series-squaring victory at Visakhapatnam. The next game of the series will be held at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on February 15.

Brief scores: India 396 and 255 beat England 253 and 292 in 69.2 overs (Zak Crawley 73, Tom Hartley 36; Jasprit Bumrah 3-46, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-72) by 106 runs

