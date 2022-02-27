Dharamshala: India’s dream run in T20Is continued as they won their 11th consecutive game on Saturday at Dharamshala versus Sri Lanka by seven wickets. With the win, India also sealed the three-match series. At a point IN time, it looked like the game would go down to the wire – but a quickfire 45* off 18 balls from Ravindra Jadeja with support from Shreyas Iyer (74 off 44 balls) ensured India went over the line with 17 balls to spare.Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma on Verge of Winning Most T20Is as Captain at Home

After the game, captain Rohit Sharma lavished praise on the two cricketers. "Was an important knock from Shreyas, couldn't have asked anything more from him, Jaddu came up well with the bat," Rohit said after the seventh consecutive T20I series win at home.

Put in to bat first, a fighting knock from Pathum Nissanka (75 off 53) and an attacking cameo by Dasun Shanaka (47 not out off 19) propelled Sri Lanka to 183-5 in 20 overs. Apart from Nissanka and Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka also played a vital knock (38 off 29) for the visitors.

Chasing a challenging total, India were off to a poor start as Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the innings. Shreyas Iyer then joined the previous game’s half-centurion Ishan Kishan at the crease.

Sri Lanka rattled India with pace in the powerplay as Chameera and Lahiru Kumara were consistently hitting speeds of 140-plus. The duo targeted Ishan with short balls and the wicket-keeper batter struggled during his short innings before getting out for 16 from 15 balls, leaving India struggling at 44/2.

After losing both openers inside the powerplay, India were in a spot of bother but Shreyas Iyer played a counter-attacking knock. The stylish batter broke through India’s dry spell after Ishan’s wicket with a couple of straight sixes against the left-arm spin of Praveen Jayawickrama and looked like he was batting on a totally different pitch than what Sanju Samson seemed to be on.