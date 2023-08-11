Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Hails Tilak Varma, Also Breaks Silence on His Chances of Making India’s ODI World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma Hails Tilak Varma, Also Breaks Silence on His Chances of Making India’s ODI World Cup Squad

India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the possibility of Varma making the ODI World Cup squad.

Tilak Varma plays a pull shot against West Indies in the third T20I. (Image: Instagram)

Florida: Thanks to his good show in the T20Is against West Indies, young Tilak Varma is now making a good case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. With there being doubts over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness, Varma will surely be in contention. In an interaction recently, India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the possibility of Varma making the ODI World Cup squad.

Trending Now

Speaking at a LaLiga event on Thursday, August 10, Roihit said, “He looks very promising. I have seen him for two years now, he has got the hunger, and that is the most important thing.

“In him I can see, for the age that he is of, he is quite matured. He knows his batting so well. When I speak with him I understand that the boy knows his batting – where he has to hit, what he has to do in that period.

“That is all that I will say about him, I do not know about the World Cup and all, but definitely the guy is talented and he showed it in these few games that he has played for India,” the captain further added.

Thanks to his great run where he has already scored 139 runs in his three outings, he has edged Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the latest T20I rankings.

In the latest T20I players’ rankings, the left-handed batter found himself in the 46th spot with 503 rating points. Interestingly, he is already ahead of the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and even captain Hardik Pandya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES