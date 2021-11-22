Kolkata: After the comprehensive win over New Zealand in the third and final T20I on Sunday, captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Venkatesh Iyer. Calling him a ‘bright prospect’, Rohit confessed the plan is to keep him in the mix as much as possible. Rohit also explained that Iyer needs to be given a role with the bat as well. Iyer opens for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma and Co. Whitewash New Zealand as India Win 3rd T20I By 73 Runs

"At the same time, we need to give him a role of where to bat. He doesn't usually bat in this role; for his franchise, he bats up the order and it's going to be tough for him to bat up the order so we've given him a role to bat at probably 5, 6,7 in the lower-middle order. See he can do the job for us," Rohit said after India's 3-0 clean sweep.

"Today he looked quite composed for whatever time he was in there. He was clear in his mindset and had a good approach for whatever he wanted to do. You saw his bowling skills. He looks a very bright prospect for us," he added.

Rohit also said that going forward the management will have their eyes on him. The new Indian T20 captain also admitted that the team is exploring options.

It was a second back-to-back bilateral T20I series triumph with a clean sweep for India after beating the Black Caps 5-0 in their own den in 2020.

After the T20Is, the focus will now shift to the two Tests that are going to be played. Ajinkya Rahane would lead the side in the first Test and then Virat Kohli would join the side as the captain.