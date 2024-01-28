Rohit Sharma Hails Virat Kohli, Says ‘I’m Lucky To Watch Him Closely’

Home

Rohit Sharma is currently leading Indian cricket team in the onging Test series against England and Virat Kohli will join the side after first two Test matches.

New Delhi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lavished praise on star batter Virat Kohli for his dedication towards cricket and suggested Indian youngsters look him up for passion and dedication for cricket.

However, Kohli has missed the ongoing Test against England citing personal reasons and the former India captain will also miss the second Test. He was recently featured in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

“Virat Kohli’s passion and dedication is amazing. He’s always hungry to do well for the team. Youngsters should look up to him for passion and dedication, I’m lucky to watch him closely” said Rohit Sharma on Jio Cinema.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led India are currently playing the first Test match in Hyderabad where the hosts India scored 436 runs in the first inning.

At this point of time England is leading with 137 runs as Ollie Pope scored 152* runs so far. This is the first time a visiting team has scored 300 in a Test match second innings in India since Nagpur 2012.

Apart from Pope messing the line and length of the Indian spinners with his proactiveness, the opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the tone for England’s much better showing in the second innings with a fine 45-run opening stand. Pope also shared a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes (34) and had a reprieve at 110 when Axar Patel dropped his catch off Ravindra Jadeja.

