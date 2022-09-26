Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have had some chemistry throughout the T20I series versus Australia and it started from the first game at Mohali where the Indian captain shook the wicketkeeper in a way to get him focused. In the second game at Nagpur, Karthik hit the winning runs, and Rohit – who was the non-striker at that time – hugged him. And in the final T20I at Hyderabad on Sunday, Rohit kissed Karthik’s helmet after the runout of Glenn Maxwell. But the icing on the cake happened after India beat Australia in the final game to clinch the series 2-1. In a heartwarming gesture, Rohit handed the winning trophy to Karthik ahead of the team photo.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Highlights Improvement on Death Bowling After India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 Over Australia

“Biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. Margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well. Sometime it doesn’t come off. There are areas to improve as well. Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

With this win, India have broken the world record for most victories in T20I cricket in a calendar year. The victory in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday was India’s 21st victory in T20Is in 2022. The previous world record was held by Pakistan, who won 20 T20I matches in 2021. India have won 10 T20Is on their home soil this year.