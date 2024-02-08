Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya UNFOLLOW Eachother on Instagram Ahead of IPL 2024?

Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya UNFOLLOW Eachother on Instagram Ahead of IPL 2024?

IPL 2024: We also checked Hardik's profile and found that he too is not following Rohit in Instagram.

File image of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Delhi: Once Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher revealed why Rohit Sharma was removed as captain and Hardik Pandya was made the leader for the upcoming season of the IPL, there have been reactions pouring in from all quarters. But the one reaction that was blown out of proportion was Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s comment on Boucher’s podcast. Ritika hinted that not all is right in the MI camp. This statement obviously drew strong reactions from fans and plaudits. Now, when we go to Rohit’s Instagram profile and look to search for Hardik, the latter does not appear. We also checked Hardik’s profile and found that he too is not following Rohit in Instagram.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.