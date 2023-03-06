Home

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s Footage of IPL 2023 Promo ad LEAKED Online | WATCH VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: It is still not known how the clips got leaked, but it seems like a work of an insider who may have been present during the shoot.

Mumbai: Weeks ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League 2023, there is a problem for the broadcasters as the promotional ad video featuring Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya has been leaked online. It is still not known how the clips got leaked, but it seems like a work of an insider who may have been present during the shoot. Broadcasters Star Sports have introduced a contest where fans get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in an IPL ad with their favorite stars.

While Rohit is the most successful IPL captain, Hardik led Gujarat Titans to the title last year and would be the defending champions this year. GT and MI will clash twice (on April 25 and May 12) in the league stage of this year’s IPL.

Rohit is currently part of the national side that is taking on Australia in Tests. With the fourth and final Test still to be played, Rohit is getting done with all his commitments. During the ODIs against Australia which takes place right after the fourth Test, captain Rohit will not be a part of the side and it will be Hardik who will lead. Pandya will make his ODI captaincy debut against Australia on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.

