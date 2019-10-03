Fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar says that Rohit Sharma has the capacity to score big hundreds in Test cricket and that he has finally understood how to succeed in red-ball cricket.

Explaining the reason behind Rohit’s relatively low return in Tests when compared to his exploits in white-ball cricket, Akhtar said it has nothing to do with his technique. “He has got a brilliant timing. The real issue isn’t about having a technique that is fit for Tests. The problem is he starts moulding himself to what a Test batsman should be like. He should avoid doing that. Take example of Virender Sehwag – see ball and hit the ball. I feel Rohit Sharma has finally realised that today and knows he should bat the way as he does in ODIs. He has understood the method and now it won’t be difficult for him to score runs,” Akhtar said on his YoutTube channel.

Akhtar even went on to claim that Rohit, who scored a century in his first innings as Test opener on Wednesday, can exceed what Australia’s Steve Smith achieved during the Ashes 2019 in England. Smith, on return to Test cricket, scored a record 774 runs across the five-match series. “Steve Smith is courageous. He has proved his class. Might not have the best technique but has the will. Rohit has the capability to score 700-1000 runs in a single series,” he said.

Akhatar recalled his meeting with Rohit during which he asked him to add ‘Great’ in front of his name. “Few years ago, I had asked Rohit to add a G before his name. G for Great (Great Rohit Sharma) and told him he’s the best batsman in India,” Akhtar said.

He continued, “This is the beginning of a new journey for Rohit. In the coming three-four years, there should be a race between Rohit and Virat Kohli as to who has more runs (in Test cricket). Sky is the limit for Rohit. I want him to be ruthless in Test cricket.”