Brisbane: Ahead of the blockbuster versus Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led India took on hosts Australia in a warm-up game on Monday at Brisbane. After being put into bat, India managed to post a mammoth 186 for seven – thanks to the fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. But when it came to bowling. there were speculations that Mohammed Shami would be there. He was not there as the Indian bowling was lacklustre and that led to the captain facing the wrath on social space.

Here is how fans trolled Rohit after Shami was not played in the warm-up game:

This type of positive mind will cost India in t20 world Cup and Rohit Sharma with his overconfidence Harshal Patel playing ahead of shami 😟 #INDvsAUS — Only Cricket 🏏 (@Uzair06516930) October 17, 2022



If shami selection is doubtful because of

age and fitness. Then first person

to be removed from the team will be rohit sharma.

A captain with no clarity . — Krishnan velmurugan (@Krishnanvelmur1) October 17, 2022

Sayad Rohit Sharma ne Shami ko Aus sirf through down k liye bulaya hai… Burst Captain ever…itni achhi fast bowling unit tha hmara …sbko barbad kr diya.. — RAKESH KUMAR (@RAKESHK73477198) October 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Shami was spotted in the nets with Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi. India will play another warm-up game against New Zealand before they take on Pakistan in their T20 WC opener at the iconic MCG.