Melbourne: With less than 24 hours left for the blockbuster IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash, the buzz around the match has reached its peak. There was a significant threat of the match being called off due to rain a few days ago, but the forecast has gotten better in the past couple of days.

Ahead of the mother of all battles, India skipper Rohit Sharma took part in an optional training session on Friday along with Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik and a few other Indian players.

Rohit was batting beside Dinesh Karthik and was certainly impressed by his shots. Rohit was continuously doing commentary during the practice session and some of his quotes were absolutely hilarious.

Rohit Sharma was up against Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh in the nets. In one of the moments of the video, Rohit said, “Arre yeh toh danger bowler hai bhai, sabse danger,” while facing Mohammed Shami.

Rohit Sharma from yesterday’s nets session. pic.twitter.com/o7COghlwKE — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) October 22, 2022

Rohit Sharma also spent some time facing left-arm throwdowns to tackle the Shaheen Afridi threat. Afridi dismissed Rohit for a duck in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma attended a press conference ahead of the mouth-watering clash and was asked if India will enter as favourites in the match. Rohit, however, played down the question and said that there are no favourites and underdogs in a big tournament like a T20 World Cup.

“I don’t believe in the terms, favorites and underdogs. If you don’t reach the ground with the right mindset on that day, you won’t be able to perform. Whenever we come into the World Cup, there’s outside talk about favorites and underdogs. The qualifier was the best example of how you need to focus on execution on that very day,” said Rohit.