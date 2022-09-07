Dubai: It was a night to forget for Rohit Sharma-led India in Dubai on Tuesday as they lost the must-win game against Sri Lanka by six wickets. With two consecutive losses in the Super Four stage, India’s chances of making the final are almost over. Yet, at the post-match press conference – Rohit said that the India-Pakistan final would happen when a journalist posed the question. It was evident by Rohit’s reaction that he did not look composed when the question was asked. He said, “Hoga na, kyun tension le rahe ho.”Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Remembers MS Dhoni After SL Beats IND By 6 Wickets; Here's Why

“I was happy with three seamers. Unfortunately Avesh hasn’t turned up well in the fitness tests. He didn’t respond well because he was quite sick. Ideally the combination we would play is four seamers, but three seamers was something we wanted to try before the World Cup,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“We need to find answers as a team, like where we are with five bowlers. We know now where we stand with this combination,” he added.

Rohit rued that his side was 10-15 runs short while batting. “We just ended up on the wrong side, as simple as that. We could have capitalized on the first half of our innings. We fell 10-15 runs short. The second half wasn’t good for us.

“The guys who were out in the middle can learn about what shots can be played. These things can happen. Losses like these will make us understand what works as a team.”