ICC World Cup 2019: Looks like boredom got to India opener Rohit Sharma who was spotted breaking into a jig during live ICC World Cup 2019 match against South Africa. This happened after Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. The Men in blue were in total control of the game at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Rohit behaved in a very uncanny fashion which may bring a smile on your face. India would be hoping big things from Rohit in the CWC. He has been in good form of late, he has also led Mumbai Indians to victory in the recently concluded IPL.

Here is Rohit Sharma braking into a jig during the live match:

When your team makes a blistering start to #CWC19! pic.twitter.com/jtTSAdissC — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

Here is how Twitter reacted in a hilarious manner to this.

Meanwhile, South Africa have brought in Hashim Amla and Tabraiz Shamsi whereas India have left out Mohammad Shami, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik from their squad for this match.

After the toss, Faf du Plessis said: We are having a bat. It is mostly because of the makeup of the side against two spinners, that’s the best option. Amla is back for this game. Morris is still playing, and we’re bringing in an extra spinner. We didn’t have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left.

Virat Kohli said: The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here. For us, its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a strong bowling attack. I’m very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy.