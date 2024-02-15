Home

Soon after getting hit, Rohit asked for some medical assistance and he was provided that instantly.

Rajkot: With India in trouble, captain Rohit Sharma did not want to risk his wickets and hence took a blow off Mark Wood’s nasty bouncer at 145 kmph on his helmet on Thursday during the first session of the third Test at Rajkot. It was a well-directed bouncer and Rohit took it on the helmet. He did not opt for the hook because there was a fielder in position in the deep. Soon after getting hit, Rohit asked for some medical assistance and he was provided that instantly. Rohit did well to control his natural instincts. Had he played the shot, India could have been four down in the first hour.

Crazy scenes at cricket. !! Mark Wood has placed three fielders in the deep for the bouncer but Rohit Sharma is not playing the pull shot and is leaving the ball. pic.twitter.com/xxDdeAmnzB — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 15, 2024

This is some of the rare moments of cricket. Rohit Sharma leaving bouncers and not playing his favourite pull shot. This shows how much pressure and burden he’s going through by having such young inexperienced players who are not performing upto the mark currently.

Best of the… pic.twitter.com/h1G8W7pcir — (@hardy0_9) February 15, 2024

It is important he continues to bat on. He has more or less got his eye in and he would be the key to India’s fortunes from here on in the Test match.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first.

“We’ve made some changes, made four changes. Some injuries and some guys coming back from the last game. Two debutants. Siraj and Jadeja are back. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar miss out. Looks a good pitch, better than the last two we’ve played on. Rajkot is known to be a good pitch but it’ll deteriorate as it goes. The guys have stood up and done the job for the team when it was needed. The next three Test matches will be as exciting as the first two. Need to keep our focus here and see how we can do well,” Rohit said at the toss.

