Dubai: It was a high-pressure game and with India reeling – things just went haywire on Tuesday against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Surely, Rohit has never looked this animated. A clip from the game is going viral when Arshdeep Singh went up to Rohit to give a suggestion about the field placing. Rohit, who was not in the right state of mind, royally ignored Arshdeep's advice and walked away. The clip has surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

Here is the video that is now grabbing eyeballs:

Abay bat to suno bicharay ki pic.twitter.com/KBJkEIXD01 — samia (@samiaa056) September 6, 2022

Also Read - Ravi Shastri Reckons Mohammed Shami Should Have Been Included in Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad After Loss vs Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, India has come perilously close to elimination after a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their super four-stage match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The result left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. It also meant that India skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating 41-ball 72 went in vain, as the islanders completed a chase of 174 with a ball to spare. Needing 21 in 12 balls, Sri Lanka scored 14 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, almost sealing it in their favour.

India will be out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Chasing what looked like a par score at the innings break, the Sri Lankans were off to a blazing start with openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) putting on 91 runs at a brisk rate.

