Rohit Sharma was seen having some fun on a day India were made to do the leather chasing in Chennai on day two of the first Test against England. With the bowlers finding it difficult on a placid batting track at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium, skipper Virat Kohli decided to give the ball to Rohit Sharma for a couple of overs just to give a respite to his frontline bowlers.

Rohit was bowling off-spin to Joe Root while he hilariously tried imitating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action. It was the last ball before the tea break when Rohit decided to experiment.

Here is the video:

Rohit Sharma 🤝 Harbhajan Singh pic.twitter.com/Tb7tnrN6k2 — Arshu (@arshu_it) February 6, 2021

It did not surprise the English skipper who was batting with a double century to his name. Root’s long stay came to an end for 218. His knock was laced with 19 boundaries and two sixes. Shahbaz Nadeen got the prized scalp trapped leg before wicket.

Rohit would be expected to play a big role when India come to bat in their first essay. India would hope he gets the side of to a good start.

Rohit aping Harbhajan’s bowling action should also not be a surprise for fans as they have played for Mumbai Indians together in the past.

Thanks to Root’s double hundred, England find themselves in the driver’s seat. India has a mountain to climb when they come. The Indian bowlers have not done much wrong, it is the pitch that is assisting nothing for them.