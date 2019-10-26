Made to open in Tests, Rohit Sharma came up with the goods as he amassed 529 runs in the three Tests at a staggering average of 132.25, the most by any batsman during the tour. The surreal run in red-ball cricket as the top of the order also saw him climb to the number two spot in the most runs tally of the ICC World Test Championship. Speaking to TOI, India coach Ravi Shastri compared Rohit Sharma to former Test opener Virender Sehwag and said ‘He’s (Rohit) potentially in the space that Virender Sehwag once occupied.’

Shastri also felt that Rohit Sharma in such ominous form meant that the opposition ‘will be wary’.

“What Rohit Sharma has managed in this series is phenomenal. He took complete control. When someone like Rohit finds this kind of confidence in a format, I’ll only say this: ‘Any opposition will be wary’. He’s potentially in the space that Virender Sehwag once occupied,” said Shastri.

Shastri also said that the option to walk in as opener was always open for him and it was always about Rohit making up his mind, and finally, he did.

“The options were open for him if he wanted to walk in as an opener. It is something we had discussed a couple of years ago. He finally made up his mind to enter that space,” said Shastri.

Shastri also spoke of Rohit Sharma’s ability to convert 100s into 200s and how impactful it will be if he finds his space as an opener and then with skipper Virat Kohli to follow, what else can a side ask for.

“His ability to convert 100s into 200s is something we all know. At the top, if someone like Rohit finds his feet in Test cricket, and with a beast of run-maker like Virat to follow, what else can a team ask for,” he concluded.