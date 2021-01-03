One outing, two controversies! Even before the ‘hugging-a-fan’ by Rishabh Pant controversy doused, there is another problem for the Indian players. After the shots of the bill at a Melbourne restaurant surfaced on the social space, fans spotted that Indian players had consumed pork and beef during the meal. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch SA vs SL Stream Live Cricket Updates, Fantasy Tips Live Online Streaming And TV Broadcast
It was a fan video that sparked all the controversy. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are investigating the video and seeking whether there was a breach of biosecurity protocols. BCCI claims that there has been no such breach and is ready to stand with their players.
Meanwhile, the act of consuming pork and beef did not go down well with the fans – who slammed the cricketers.
All five players – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, and Prithvi Shaw – have been put in isolation for breaching the bio-security bubble.
The third Test takes place on January 7 in Sydney Cricket Ground and it is expected to be a humdinger.