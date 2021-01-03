One outing, two controversies! Even before the ‘hugging-a-fan’ by Rishabh Pant controversy doused, there is another problem for the Indian players. After the shots of the bill at a Melbourne restaurant surfaced on the social space, fans spotted that Indian players had consumed pork and beef during the meal. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch SA vs SL Stream Live Cricket Updates, Fantasy Tips Live Online Streaming And TV Broadcast

It was a fan video that sparked all the controversy. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are investigating the video and seeking whether there was a breach of biosecurity protocols. BCCI claims that there has been no such breach and is ready to stand with their players. Also Read - SA vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match at The Wanderers, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM IST January 3 Sunday

Meanwhile, the act of consuming pork and beef did not go down well with the fans – who slammed the cricketers. Also Read - AUS vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane-Led India May Not Travel to Gabba, Brisbane For Final Test Against Australia Due to Bio-Bubble, Quarantine Protocols

Your vada pav king is eating beef???????? @Oye_Jahazi 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Diksha 🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) January 2, 2021

Interesting day on Cricket Twitter, from what I can gather 5 Indian players were tricked into going into a restaurant then force-fed beef in fiendish plot by the Australians (With an Indian waiter patsy) to get the Tests called off and bankrupt themselves 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ 🧐🧐🧐 #AUSvIND — Longbob Jimshanks (@Cricketjim84) January 2, 2021

@bcci Send all the beef eaters back for breach of bio security no leniency to be shown

Indian TeamXI

Mayank

KL Rahul

Pujara

Ajinkya

Vihari

Saha

Jadeja

Ashwin

Shardul

Natarajan

Bumrah#INDvAUS #AusvInd #indvsaus2020 pic.twitter.com/u4kUG1uKB8 — Yogesh Hardasani (@yogjan15) January 2, 2021

All five players – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, and Prithvi Shaw – have been put in isolation for breaching the bio-security bubble.

The third Test takes place on January 7 in Sydney Cricket Ground and it is expected to be a humdinger.