Rohit Sharma INJURED? India Captain Likely to Miss Ind vs Eng ODI WC 2023 Match

Ind vs Eng: Rohit has picked up a wrist injury during India's training session and that is the reason why there are question marks over his availability.

Rohit Sharma Injured or not (Image: BCCI)

Lucknow: In what would come as a big setback for the Indian side ahead of the game against defending champions England at Lucknow on Sunday is the fact that captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the game. As per a report circulating in the media circles, Rohit has picked up a wrist injury during India’s training session and that is the reason why there are question marks over his availability. Rohit, along with Shubman Gill have been setting the tone at the top of the order and the Indian captain has been a key factor in the success of the team thus far.

Meanwhile, there are talks that injured Hardik Pandya would be making a comeback to the side. While that cannot be confirmed, it would be interesting to see who leads the side in Rohit’s absence. In all probability, KL Rahul would be the standby skipper at Lucknow.

In the pre-match conference, the right-handed batter Rahul admitted that Hardik is a very important member of the side and that not playing against England will be a miss. He also backed Suryakumar Yadav to deliver in ODIs till Hardik is back. The all-rounder will miss the match against England as well due to an ankle injury he got during the match against Bangladesh in Pune.

“Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back,” said KL.

“Yes, we do a little bit of homework about the opposition and like you said England is the defending champion. Yes, they may not have had a few results going their way but it does not change the fact that they are still a very dangerous team and we will not go by what has happened with them in the last few games. We will focus on tomorrow and try to compete and beat them again,” Rahul concluded.

