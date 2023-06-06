Home

Rohit Sharma Injured? India Captain Likely to Miss WTC Final 2023 Against Australia

London: In what would come as a major setback for the traveling Indian team in the United Kingdm, captain Rohit Sharma has picked up an injury on his left thumb during net session on Tuesday. As per Rev Sportz, Rohit got medical assistance soon after coping the blow. There is no confirmation on the magnitude of the injury and hence nothing can be said at this point of time about his availability.

After physio Kamlesh attended him, he again put on the gloves and continued batting which shows that it is not serious. The news of Rohit’s injury comes up just a day after wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan got hit on the left forehand by a rising Aniket Chowdhury delivery. Chowdhury has to England as a net bowler for India.

Rohit, who played the the inaugural WTC final two years back, has been struggling with form lately in the IPL and is expected to make his bat do the talking in the WTC final which starts in just a couple of days. India have been plagued with injures before the WTC final 2023.

India are without several frontline players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who have been ruled out of the mega final due to respective injuries. If Rohit gets fit in time, he will be playing his 50th Test match. In case, Rohit misses out, former skipper Virat Kohli is likely to don the captain’s hat.

Kohli was the India captain when they lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final two years ago against New Zealand. Provided, Rohit is unfit to play, Ishan Kishan is likely to make his Test debut and open the batting with Shubman Gill. That means KS Bharat retains his place as the first-choice wicketkeeper.

