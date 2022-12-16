Rohit Sharma to Feature in 2nd Test vs Bangladesh? CHECK DEETS

Ind vs Ban: The assumption is that if Rohit is flying back to Bangladesh, he must have recovered and is ready to join the side.

Rohit Sharma, India vs Bangladesh

Chattogram: In what would come as a piece of good news for the Indian side, regular captain Rohit Sharma is set to join the side in Bangladesh ahead of the second Test. Rohit, who picked up a finger injury, would be flying back to Bangladesh today or tomorrow as per a report on Sports Tak. The assumption is that if Rohit is flying back to Bangladesh, he must have recovered and is ready to join the side. Rohit’s addition would boost India’s chances in the second Test.

In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul has been leading the side in the first Test at Chattogram.

Rohit Sharma will be leaving for Bangladesh today or tomorrow. (Source – Sports Tak) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 16, 2022

Uncapped batter Abhimanyu Easwaran walked into the side as Rohit’s replacement. Unfortunately, the Bengal cricketer did not make the XI as Rahul and Shubman Gill opened the innings. In a presser ahead of the Chattogram Test, stand-in skipper KL Rahul claimed that Rohit is an important player for the side and hoped he returned ahead of the second Test.

“Rohit Sharma is a very important player for us and an experienced player and captain of our team so we will miss him. India will miss Rohit Sharma as a captain and batsman, we are hoping that he can recover quickly and will be back for the 2nd Test,” KL Rahul had said ahead of the first Test on Monday.

If Rohit plays, he would hope to get back among the runs. The regular Indian captain has faced criticism for his poor form in recent times.