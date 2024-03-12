  • Home
Rohit Sharma Interacts With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Final Against Vidarbha

India captain Rohit Sharma has advocated the importance of playing domestic cricket.

Updated: March 12, 2024 3:24 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India captain Rohit Sharma interacts with Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni inside the Mumbai dressing room.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma stood by his words in supporting domestic cricket as the India captain was pictured inside the Mumbai dressing room during their Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The India opener was spotted interacting with the Mumbai cricketers, a gesture that won hearts on social media.

