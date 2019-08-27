Limited-overs vice-captain of the Indian men’s cricket team Rohit Sharma, who was left out from the playing eleven in the first test against West Indies, donned the interviewer’s hat and was seen chatting with Jasprit Bumrah and Ajinkya Rahane.

In a recent video uploaded by BCCI, Rohit was seen asking questions to India’s hero in the first test. While Rahane starred with the bat to score his 10th Test century, Bumrah broke the backbone of Windies batting in the second innings and returned with a magical figure of 5/7 to help India script a mammoth victory of 318 runs.

Part 2 of when Rohit Sharma put on the anchor's hat is out! The Hitman quizzes Jasprit Bumrah on the judicious use of outswing & asks Ajinkya Rahane how he managed to keep the negative vibes away.

Originally published in BCCI.TV, the Indian board also posted a short teaser of the video on their official Twitter handle. Speaking to Bumrah, Rohit asked, “You made the ball move away from the batsman which isn’t your natural tendency. We generally see you bowling from wide of the crease and make the ball come into the batsman. But today (Monday), the batsmen were getting beaten outside the off-stump. So, have you worked on that or were you just trying to take the help of breeze for movement?”

To which the pacer replied, “I always try to use out-swingers as much as possible but tried harder today because of the breeze. I had used out-swingers a lot in England so that helped my confidence. I was also mixing (deliveries) around a bit to confuse the batsmen.” With this five-wicket spell, Bumrah became the only Asian bowler to pick up 5-for in his debut Test tours to South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies.

Rohit then turned to Rahane, who scored his first hundred in 17 Test matches, and asked, “There were many people saying you have not been able to perform. Do you think about what people say about you?” Rahane, being the true gentleman he is, replied, ” try not to get too affected by the criticism. It’s an unwanted thing which I cannot control,” Rahane responded. Personally, you get very happy whenever you score a hundred. It was a very satisfying innings in which I had to grind a lot.”

Rohit signed off by citing the importance of both the players and how they have, over the years, contributed immensely to the cause of the team. He even suggested that he did not have any problem sitting out as it was done for the interest of the team and it helped them. “We, as members of Team India, always try to take the team forward,” Rohit ended.

Having won the first Test, the Virat Kohli-led side lead the two-match series. The second and final game will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica from August 30.