Rohit Sharma IPL 2024 Captaincy Row: Did Mumbai Indians Force Mark Boucher Podcast to Take Down Episode After Controversy?

What Ritika Sajdeh's response to Mark Boucher's comment did was, it set the cat among the pigeons and the controversy snowballed.

Mumbai: A lot of buzz was created when Rohit Sharma was removed as the Mumbai Indians captain and Hardik Pandya was made the new leader for the upcoming season. Not a lot was known why this decision was taken. But a couple of days back, MI coach Mark Boucher gave an interview in which he revealed why the decision was taken. Boucher called it a ‘cricketing’ decision and that confused everyone. Hours after that interview grabbed eyeballs, Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika took to social media and commented on Boucher’s video. Her comment read: “So many things wrong with this.”

What this comment did was, it set the cat among the pigeons and the controversy snowballed. Now, the video that went viral where Boucher makes the revelation has been removed. It does not exist anymore on Instagram page, “smashsportsinc”.

So, that brings us to the main question – did Mumbai Indians force the podcast to take down the episode? At the moment, that is what it seems like, tough there is no confirmation on it.

“It’s just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs. He’s been captaining for ages and he’s done really well for Mumbai Indians. Now he also leads India as well. It is that he walks into a place and there’s just cameras in it and he’s so busy and he hasn’t had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he’s done well as a captain,” Boucher said on the podcast.

