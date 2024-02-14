Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma is Already 36 – Sunil Gavaskar on Why Hardik Pandya Was Made Mumbai Indians Captain For IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma is Already 36 – Sunil Gavaskar on Why Hardik Pandya Was Made Mumbai Indians Captain For IPL 2024

As per Gavaskar, Rohit is already 36 and hence the franchise had to look beyond him.

PIC- IPL

Mumbai: There were massive speculations after Hardik Pandya was made the captain of the Mumbai Indians side for the upcoming season of the IPL over well established Rohit Sharma. While fans came up with a lot of logic over the decision, former India legend Sunil Gavaskar has given his reaction on why he feels such a call was taken. As per Gavaskar, Rohit is already 36 and hence the franchise had to look beyond him. The legendary Indian opener also reckoned the MI management wanted to take some pressure off Rohit and hence he was removed.

Trending Now

“Look they have always thought about the future of the franchise. Rohit Sharma is already 36 years old and also faces immense pressure being the captain of India for all three formats. They have tried to reduce some of that burden and give that responsibility to a young player like Hardik Pandya who has led a new franchise like the Gujarat Indians to back to back finals and even won the title. This is the thought behind MI for this change,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

You may like to read

Gavaskar also opined that relieving Rohit from the captaincy would also benefit the player and the franchise. “Handing Hardik the captaincy is only going to benefit the Mumbai Indians. They have now given the freedom to Rohit to go and express himself freely at the top of the order. Hardik can then come at No.3 or No.5 and help them post totals of 200-plus,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.