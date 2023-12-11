Rohit Sharma Is Bulky But As Fit As Virat Kohli: Ankit Kaliyar

Home

Rohit Sharma in action for India during the ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma has been criticised a lot for his bulky physique and a lot of questions were asked on his fitness. But Strength and Conditioning coach, Ankit Kaliyar thinks otherwise and he has equated him with that of a certain Virat Kohli, who is regarded as the fittest cricketer in the world presently.

Kaliyar has made it clear and revealed that Rohit’s fitness is as good as Virat Kohli. He might look a bit bulky in size but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. Sharma’s agility and mobility is something to look forward to he said.

“Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility are amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers,” Kaliyar told the Times of India.

Presently Rohit is sweating it out in the gym and he looks leaner than before and leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the Test series against South Africa.

Kaliyar also talked about Kohli’s fitness. The reason why the ex India captain is the fittest cricketer in the world is due to his dedicated regime. Whether he is playing or not, he always takes care of his training and diet.

“Virat Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and the world. The reason behind that is that he’s following a strict schedule. Whether he’s playing or not, he follows or takes care of his nutrition, training, supplementation, and conditioning part really well. He is very religious about his regime and routine. He’s the fittest athlete in India and throughout the world,” he told.

“Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it’s a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit”, Kaliyar further added.

