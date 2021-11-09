New Delhi: India ended their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high as the Men in Blue defeated Namibia by 9 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. It was also an emotional day for both Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli as both of them gave up their respective roles of head coach and T20I captain.Also Read - T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan World Cup Match Becomes the Most Viewed T20 International in History

Kohli and outgoing coach Shastri has hinted that Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma will be taking over as the new skipper of Indian Cricket Team in the shortest format of the game. India legend and former cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar believes that Sharma, given his record as IPL captain is the obvious best man who can lead the Men in Blue to an ICC trophy.

While talking to Sports Today, Gavasakar said, "Long term would have been the case if the World Cup was maybe 2-3 years away. But the next World Cup is less than 12 months away so you don't need to look long-term there. Maybe for long-term you can look at 2023, but right now you have got to look for the best man who can take India to an ICC trophy and that is Rohit Sharma."

“With his record for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, he is the obvious choice, so I think he should be given the captaincy and maybe after the next year’s World Cup in Australia is done, maybe have a look at another T20 captain. But right now, it is only Rohit Sharma,” the former India batsman added.

India will face New Zealand at home in a T20I and Test Series starting from November 17.