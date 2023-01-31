Home

Rohit Sharma is The Most Stylish Player in History of IPL – Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina named Rohit as the most stylish player in the history of IPL. Not only does he lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but he is also the opener and the premier batter of the side.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the finest white-ball players of the generation. Not only is he pleasing to the eyes, but he is also one of the best at playing the short ball. During a recent interaction on Jio Cinemas, former India cricketer Suresh Raina named Rohit as the most stylish player in the history of IPL. Not only does he lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but he is also the opener and the premier batter of the side.

Rohit has accumulated 5879 runs in 222 IPL innings at a strike rate of 129.89 with the help of 40 half-centuries and one century in 15 years of IPL. He is the tournament’s third highest-run getter behind Shikhar Dhawan (5746) and Virat Kohli (6411).

Rohit, who has been on rest during the T20Is versus New Zealand, would be back leading the side in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit would be a key batter for the side. India is still in the running to make the WTC final. for that to happen, they need to beat Australia 3-0. The first BGT Test will be played at Nagour starting February 9.

India squad Australia Series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

As per reports, the BCCI has made special arrangements for the Indian team at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground.